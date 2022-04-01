U.S. Marine Corps Col. Thomas M. Bedell, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, presents the 2020 Chief of Naval Operations Aviation Safety Award to Lt. Col. Christine M. Houser, the commanding officer of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, MCAS Miramar, Jan. 4, 2022, on MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California. The squadron was awarded for the exceptional performance of its primary operational-support airlift mission. The CNO Aviation Safety Award is presented annually to the Navy and Marine Corps aviation units that demonstrate exceptional safety excellence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nayomi Koepke)

