Virginia Wing Civil Air Patrol Visits Naval Air Station Oceana

211229-N-AC802-0068 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Dec. 29, 2021) Cadets from the Virginia Wing Civil Air Patrol and Sailors assigned to Naval Air Station Oceana perform morning colors onboard NAS Oceana. The cadets visited NAS Oceana as part of their encampment program to learn more about aerospace sciences and related careers. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Megan Wollam/Released)

