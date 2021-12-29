Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virginia Wing Civil Air Patrol Visits Naval Air Station Oceana [Image 1 of 3]

    Virginia Wing Civil Air Patrol Visits Naval Air Station Oceana

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Megan Wollam 

    Naval Air Station Oceana

    211229-N-AC802-0068 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Dec. 29, 2021) Cadets from the Virginia Wing Civil Air Patrol and Sailors assigned to Naval Air Station Oceana perform morning colors onboard NAS Oceana. The cadets visited NAS Oceana as part of their encampment program to learn more about aerospace sciences and related careers. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Megan Wollam/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 17:31
    Photo ID: 7002150
    VIRIN: 211229-N-AC802-0068
