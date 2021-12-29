Virginia Wing Civil Air Patrol Visits Naval Air Station Oceana

211229-N-AC802-0142 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Dec. 29, 2021) Cmdr. Matthew Bennett, a Weapons Systems Officer assigned to Commander Strike Fighter Wing Atlantic, briefs cadets from the Virginia Wing Civil Air Patrol. The cadets visited Naval Air Station Oceana as part of their encampment program to learn more about aerospace sciences and related careers. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Megan Wollam/Released)

