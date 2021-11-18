Medical Services Corps Officer Serves in Alaska Air Guard

Maj. Elizabeth Mangini, 168th Wing Medical Services Corps officer, takes a photo in front of the 168th Wing's KC-135 Stratotanker at minus twenty degrees while on duty at Eielson Air Force Base. Mangini is assigned to the 168th Medical Group in support of the wing's arctic refueling mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

