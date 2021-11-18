Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Services Corps Officer Serves in Alaska Air Guard [Image 2 of 2]

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Elizabeth Mangini, 168th Wing Medical Services Corps officer, takes a photo in front of the 168th Wing's KC-135 Stratotanker at minus twenty degrees while on duty at Eielson Air Force Base. Mangini is assigned to the 168th Medical Group in support of the wing's arctic refueling mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Services Corps Officer Serves in Alaska Air Guard [Image 2 of 2], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Alaska Air National Guard
    168th Wing
    168th Medical Group
    Air Force Medical Corps

