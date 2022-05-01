149th MXS members perform phase inspection

Staff Sgt. Bryan Garza (left) and TSgt Jacob Rocha, 149th Maintenance Squadron phase inspection members, review career-field guidance for the proper name for the screws being replaced on the F-16 Fighting Falcon at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas Jan. 5, 2022. To keep the 149th Fighter Wing's F-16s airworthy, phase inspection team members perform detailed inspections from nose to tail of the aircraft. Repairing deficiencies can be as basic as inspecting screws on the airframe to as intensive as a complete landing gear swap. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

Date Taken: 01.05.2022 Date Posted: 01.05.2022 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US