Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    149th MXS members perform phase inspection [Image 1 of 2]

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mindy Bloem 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Staff Sgt. Bryan Garza, 149th Maintenance Squadron phase inspection member, looks for replacement screws for the F-16 Fighting Falcon at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas Jan. 5, 2022. To keep the 149th Fighter Wing's F-16s airworthy, phase inspection team members perform detailed inspections from nose to tail of the aircraft. Repairing deficiencies can be as basic as inspecting screws on the airframe to as intensive as a complete landing gear swap. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 16:15
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 149th MXS members perform phase inspection [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Mindy Bloem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Texas
    JBSA-Lackland
    149 FW

