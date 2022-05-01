Building Tents for CWOC

Soldiers from across the Army Reserve and National Guard work together to build tents as part of the Cold Weather Operations Course at Fort McCoy, Wis., Jan. 5, 2022. This two-week course trains and tests a Soldier's ability to conduct military operations in extreme cold weather and winter conditions. Additionally, the course prepares attendees to recognize and treat cold weather injuries in their fellow service members.

