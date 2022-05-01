Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building Tents for CWOC [Image 2 of 3]

    Building Tents for CWOC

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Zachary Mott 

    88th Readiness Division

    Soldiers from across the Army Reserve and National Guard work together to build tents as part of the Cold Weather Operations Course at Fort McCoy, Wis., Jan. 5, 2022. This two-week course trains and tests a Soldier's ability to conduct military operations in extreme cold weather and winter conditions. Additionally, the course prepares attendees to recognize and treat cold weather injuries in their fellow service members.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building Tents for CWOC [Image 3 of 3], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    CWOC
    Cold Weather Operators Course

