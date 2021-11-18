(From right) Staff Sgt. Paul Tiedemann, Staff Sgt. Monrad Monsen, and Sgt. 1st Class Noemi Lucero prepare to participate in a firearms qualification event as part of the 2021 USAMRDC Best Medic Competition. (Photo Credit: Gloriann Martin, USAMRDC Public Affairs)
This work, Tiedemann Takes Top Spot in Battle for ‘Best Medic’ [Image 2 of 2], by Gloriann Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
