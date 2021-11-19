Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tiedemann Takes Top Spot in Battle for ‘Best Medic’ [Image 1 of 2]

    Tiedemann Takes Top Spot in Battle for ‘Best Medic’

    UNITED STATES

    11.19.2021

    Photo by Gloriann Martin 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Brig. Gen. Anthony McQueen, commanding general of USAMRDC and Fort Detrick (left), congratulates Staff Sgt. Paul Tiedemann upon winning the 2021 USAMRDC Best Medic Competition on November 19. (Photo Credit: Gloriann Martin, USAMRDC Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 12:36
    Photo ID: 7001957
    VIRIN: 211119-O-TU783-133
    Resolution: 4672x3738
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tiedemann Takes Top Spot in Battle for ‘Best Medic’ [Image 2 of 2], by Gloriann Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tiedemann Takes Top Spot in Battle for ‘Best Medic’
    Tiedemann Takes Top Spot in Battle for ‘Best Medic’

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    afc
    best medic competition
    usamrdc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT