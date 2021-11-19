Tiedemann Takes Top Spot in Battle for ‘Best Medic’

Brig. Gen. Anthony McQueen, commanding general of USAMRDC and Fort Detrick (left), congratulates Staff Sgt. Paul Tiedemann upon winning the 2021 USAMRDC Best Medic Competition on November 19. (Photo Credit: Gloriann Martin, USAMRDC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 12:36
|Photo ID:
|7001957
|VIRIN:
|211119-O-TU783-133
|Resolution:
|4672x3738
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
