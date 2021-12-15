Date Taken: 12.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.05.2022 12:25 Photo ID: 7001944 VIRIN: 211215-A-YJ031-007 Resolution: 4471x2813 Size: 1.89 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Human Resource Command Sergeant Major visits with Marketing and Engagement Brigade; Gets first-hand view of unique assets [Image 4 of 4], by Victoria McAdoo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.