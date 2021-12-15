Human Resource Command Sergeant Major visits with Marketing and Engagement Brigade; Gets first-hand view of unique assets

FORT KNOX, Ky. – It was more than a glance at the Army’s efforts to attract tomorrow’s Soldiers, according to Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony McAdoo, after exiting the Army Adventure Semi, dubbed “Operation Firebreaker,” where participants work as teams, piloting helicopters in a humanitarian mission to douse a wildfire threatening a town.

Instead, it was a wider look at the Army recruiting’s newest efforts to acquire the people and talent it needs for the future.



U.S. Army Human Resource’s Command’s (HRC) top enlisted Soldier, McAdoo toured the Army’s newest interactive marketing assets during a recent visit to the U.S. Army Mission Support Battalion and U.S. Army Marketing and Engagement Brigade.



McAdoo said the purpose of his visit was to, “better inform HRC as to how we can assist by possibly providing additional opportunities to potential recruits through MEB outreach assets.”



“The USAMEB is a powerful weapon system in the Army’s arsenal to compete for talent in the civilian market,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony McAdoo. “It was amazing to see the efforts and initiatives that the organization has employed to improve recruiting.”



Officially, Formed in 1997 to support Army recruiting by “Connecting America’s People with America’s Army,” the battalion has been called the “jewel” of Army marketing. The battalion has used semitrailers for decades to bring exhibits to America.



Today’s rolling displays are light years ahead of earlier displays that included static items mounted to semi walls. Today, participants can jump into a helicopter simulator, steer AI technology, or get a feel for parachuting. A major part of the battalion’s mission is supporting Army exhibits at national events like the annual AUSA convention, a mesh of logistical and creative challenges expertly navigated by the team of civilian and Soldier professionals in its National Conventions Division.



Two years’ ago, the battalion added the Recruiting Outreach Company, comprised of the Army Warrior Fitness, Army eSports and a top 40 band, dubbed “As You Were.” During his visit, McAdoo visited the Warrior Fitness Team, on location at their gym. The Human Resources Command Sergeant Major continuously praised the Brigade and the Battalion on their unique approach to recruitment as well as the Soldier’s commitment to owning their space.



McAdoo, a native of Somerset, Kentucky is the latest of series of high ranking military and civilian officials to visit the battalion. The brigade and battalion conduct regular tours of the Munoz Building and brigade facilities to inform leaders of the unit’s capabilities. Tour participants include Recruiting and Retention School Soldiers and pre-command course students. Tours are punctuated by hands-on experience with interactive displays and a walk-thru of brigade and battalion. The goal is to provide recruiters with information about what assets and services are available to support the recruiting mission.

