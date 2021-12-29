Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 build a dental facility on Lombrum Naval Base, Papua New Guinea [Image 2 of 2]

    US Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 build a dental facility on Lombrum Naval Base, Papua New Guinea

    PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    12.29.2021

    Photo by Seaman Robert Neely 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    211222-N-IM374-1084 Manus Island, PAPUA NEW GUINEA (Dec. 22, 2021) U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 place rebar and stub-ups in preparation for placement of an elevated concrete slab at the dental facility on Lombrum Naval Base, Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are deployed to PNG-at the request of the PNG Defence Force-to work with the PNG Defence Force and Australian Defence Force on infrastructure improvements. NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening their alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician Constructionman Robert Neely)

    This work, US Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 build a dental facility on Lombrum Naval Base, Papua New Guinea [Image 2 of 2], by SN Robert Neely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    NMCB-5
    Indo-Pacific Command

