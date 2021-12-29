US Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 build a dental facility on Lombrum Naval Base, Papua New Guinea

211222-N-IM374-1084 Manus Island, PAPUA NEW GUINEA (Dec. 22, 2021) U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 place rebar and stub-ups in preparation for placement of an elevated concrete slab at the dental facility on Lombrum Naval Base, Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are deployed to PNG-at the request of the PNG Defence Force-to work with the PNG Defence Force and Australian Defence Force on infrastructure improvements. NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening their alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician Constructionman Robert Neely)

