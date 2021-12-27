US Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 build a dental facility on Lombrum Naval Base, Papua New Guinea

211222-N-IM374-1081 Manus Island, PAPUA NEW GUINEA (Dec. 22, 2021) Construction Electrician 3rd Class Jhennel Harriot (left) and Construction Electrician 2nd Class Monte Green, both assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, build reinforcing steel cages for the placement of an elevated concrete slab at the dental facility on Lombrum Naval Base, Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are deployed to PNG-at the request of the PNG Defence Force-to work with the PNG Defence Force and Australian Defence Force on infrastructure improvements. NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening their alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician Constructionman Robert Neely)

