Brig. Gen. Brian Nesvik retires after 35 years of service to the Wyoming Army National Guard

Brig. Gen. Brian Nesvik’s brother, Sgt. 1st Class Dan Nesvik, presents him with the basic aviation badge, post-dated to July 1988, when Nesvik completed aviation operations specialist training and was never awarded the basic badge. Nesvik retired after 35 years of service in the Wyoming Army National Guard at the Joint Force Readiness Center in Cheyenne, Wyo., on Dec. 12, 2021. Nesvik served his entire career as a traditional guardsman. He relinquished command of the Wyoming Army National Guard to Brig. Gen. Steven Alkire prior to his retirement ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kristina Kranz)

Date Taken: 12.12.2021
Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US