    Brig. Gen. Brian Nesvik retires after 35 years of service to the Wyoming Army National Guard [Image 3 of 6]

    Brig. Gen. Brian Nesvik retires after 35 years of service to the Wyoming Army National Guard

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Kristina Kranz 

    197th Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. General Greg Porter presents a gift to Brig. Gen. Brian Nesvik at his retirement ceremony. Nesvik retired after 35 years of service in the Wyoming Army National Guard at the Joint Force Readiness Center in Cheyenne, Wyo., on Dec. 12, 2021. Nesvik served his entire career as a traditional guardsman. He relinquished command of the Wyoming Army National Guard to Brig. Gen. Steven Alkire prior to his retirement ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kristina Kranz)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 16:42
    Photo ID: 7001581
    VIRIN: 211212-Z-GK683-0198
    Resolution: 7720x5147
    Size: 22.78 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Brian Nesvik retires after 35 years of service to the Wyoming Army National Guard [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Kristina Kranz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wyoming Army National Guard
    retirement ceremony
    soldiers
    military

