    MA1 Dakota Koziol and MA2 Ashley Warman end-of-tour award ceremony

    MA1 Dakota Koziol and MA2 Ashley Warman end-of-tour award ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2021

    Photo by Elizabeth Kearns 

    Naval Support Activity Washington

    WASHINGTON, DC (Dec. 30, 2021) – Capt. Mark Burns (right), Naval Support Activity Washington commanding officer, presents Master-at-Arms 1st Class Dakota Koziol (left) with the Navy and Marine Corps achievement medal during an end-of-tour award ceremony held in Koziol’s honor. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Kearns)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2021
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 14:24
    Photo ID: 7001448
    VIRIN: 211230-N-SN884-1010
    Resolution: 5764x3835
    Size: 14.69 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MA1 Dakota Koziol and MA2 Ashley Warman end-of-tour award ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by Elizabeth Kearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Support Activity Washington
    Washington Navy Yard
    End-of-tour award
    Capt. Mark Burns

