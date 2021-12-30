WASHINGTON, DC (Dec. 30, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Ashley Warman addresses her friends and colleagues during an end-of-tour award ceremony held in her honor. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Kearns)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2022 14:24
|Photo ID:
|7001442
|VIRIN:
|211230-N-SN884-1006
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
This work, MA1 Dakota Koziol and MA2 Ashley Warman end-of-tour award ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by Elizabeth Kearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
