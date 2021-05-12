Col. Reginald Trujillo, 403rd Mission Support Group commander at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., presents Senior Airman Adeola Shafe, food distribution journeyman for the 403rd Force Support Squadron, with a certificate from an Air Force Reserve Command inspection team Dec. 5, 2021. Shafe was recognized as a “Hard Charger” during a unit effectiveness inspection that took place in November 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2022 12:29
|Photo ID:
|7001306
|VIRIN:
|211205-F-KV687-1005
|Resolution:
|7523x4554
|Size:
|6.28 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Airman Adeola Shafe [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Reservist leaves life in Nigeria; fulfills dream of serving
LEAVE A COMMENT