    Senior Airman Adeola Shafe [Image 2 of 2]

    Senior Airman Adeola Shafe

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Col. Reginald Trujillo, 403rd Mission Support Group commander at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., presents Senior Airman Adeola Shafe, food distribution journeyman for the 403rd Force Support Squadron, with a certificate from an Air Force Reserve Command inspection team Dec. 5, 2021. Shafe was recognized as a “Hard Charger” during a unit effectiveness inspection that took place in November 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2021
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 12:29
    Photo ID: 7001306
    VIRIN: 211205-F-KV687-1005
    Resolution: 7523x4554
    Size: 6.28 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Airman Adeola Shafe [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Keesler
    AFRC
    403rd Wing

