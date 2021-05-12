Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Airman Adeola Shafe [Image 1 of 2]

    Senior Airman Adeola Shafe

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Adeola Shafe, food distribution journeyman for the 403rd Force Support Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., stands outside of the Sablich Center Dec. 5, 2021. Shafe moved to America from Nigeria in 2018 and fulfilled his dream of joining the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    Keesler
    AFRC
    Nigeria
    403rd Wing
    ReserveResilient

