Senior Airman Adeola Shafe, food distribution journeyman for the 403rd Force Support Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., stands outside of the Sablich Center Dec. 5, 2021. Shafe moved to America from Nigeria in 2018 and fulfilled his dream of joining the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

