Flippers0002

A portion of Flipper's Ditch runs along Corral Road and is part of the storm sewer system on Fort Sill. Designed and built by 2nd Lt. Henry O. Flipper and the black Soldiers of the 10th Cavalry in 1878, the ditch runs along the Fort Sill Golf Course, and many roads on post and collects and channels storm water on post to carry it to nearby water bodies.

