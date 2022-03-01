Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flippers0002 [Image 2 of 2]

    Flippers0002

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2022

    Photo by Monica Wood 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    A portion of Flipper's Ditch runs along Corral Road and is part of the storm sewer system on Fort Sill. Designed and built by 2nd Lt. Henry O. Flipper and the black Soldiers of the 10th Cavalry in 1878, the ditch runs along the Fort Sill Golf Course, and many roads on post and collects and channels storm water on post to carry it to nearby water bodies.

    Date Taken: 01.03.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 12:26
    Photo ID: 7001236
    VIRIN: 220103-A-YD137-471
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Fort Sill
    historic landmark
    Flipper's Ditch
    2nd Lt. Henry O. Flipper
    storm water sewer system
    Old Fort Sill

