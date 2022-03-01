Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flippers0001 [Image 1 of 2]

    Flippers0001

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2022

    Photo by Monica Wood 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Flipper's Ditch, built in 1878 by 2nd Lt. Henry O. Flipper, was constructed to drain several swamp areas on Fort Sill which bred mosquitos and caused malaria and other water-borne illnesses. Flipper's Ditch is still an effective means of collecting storm water run off and diverting it to nearby waterways.

    Date Taken: 01.03.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 12:26
    Photo ID: 7001235
    VIRIN: 220103-A-YD137-670
    Resolution: 1333x2000
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flippers0001 [Image 2 of 2], by Monica Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    Buffalo Soldiers
    Flipper's Ditch
    2nd Lt. Henry O. Flipper
    storm water sewer system
    built 1878

