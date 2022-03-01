Flipper's Ditch, built in 1878 by 2nd Lt. Henry O. Flipper, was constructed to drain several swamp areas on Fort Sill which bred mosquitos and caused malaria and other water-borne illnesses. Flipper's Ditch is still an effective means of collecting storm water run off and diverting it to nearby waterways.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2022 Date Posted: 01.04.2022 12:26 Photo ID: 7001235 VIRIN: 220103-A-YD137-670 Resolution: 1333x2000 Size: 3.46 MB Location: FORT SILL, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flippers0001 [Image 2 of 2], by Monica Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.