Flipper's Ditch, built in 1878 by 2nd Lt. Henry O. Flipper, was constructed to drain several swamp areas on Fort Sill which bred mosquitos and caused malaria and other water-borne illnesses. Flipper's Ditch is still an effective means of collecting storm water run off and diverting it to nearby waterways.
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2022 12:26
|Photo ID:
|7001235
|VIRIN:
|220103-A-YD137-670
|Resolution:
|1333x2000
|Size:
|3.46 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flippers0001 [Image 2 of 2], by Monica Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
