    423rd FSS postal Airmen deliver holiday cheer [Image 5 of 6]

    423rd FSS postal Airmen deliver holiday cheer

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.28.2019

    Photo by Senior Airman Jason Cochran 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kaya Pritchard, 423rd Force Support Squadron, right, teaches Col. Richard Martin, 501st Combat Support Wing commander how to print tags for mail received at RAF Alconbury, England, Dec. 21, 2021. During the holiday season more packages are sent than usual, to combat this members can volunteer to help process mail. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 423rd FSS postal Airmen deliver holiday cheer [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pathfinders
    RAF Alconbury
    501 CSW
    501CSW

