423rd FSS postal Airmen deliver holiday cheer

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard Martin, 423rd Air Base Group commander, smiles while processing mail at RAF Alconbury, England, Dec. 21, 2021. Members of Alconbury’s leadership volunteered to help alleviate the increased amount of packages shipped during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)
|07.28.2019
|01.04.2022 11:26
|7001171
|211221-F-BW249-1060
|7867x5244
|6.66 MB
|Location:
|RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
|1
|0
