Wherever, whenever: 39th MXS maintains mission at Incirlik AB

Senior Airman Austin Stiefeld, a special weapons technician assigned to the 39th Maintenance Squadron, opens a hangar at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Dec. 21, 2021. The 39th MXS is made up of several teams who work concurrently to provide intermediate-level aircraft maintenance, conventional munitions and war reserve material in support of overseas contingency operations. As part of the 39th Air Base Wing, the 39th MXS supports U.S., NATO and partner nation forces in defending NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

