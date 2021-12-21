Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wherever, whenever: 39th MXS maintains mission at Incirlik AB

    TURKEY

    12.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Weston McCuen, a special weapons technician assigned to the 39th Maintenance Squadron, operates an MJ-1 standard lift truck at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Dec. 21, 2021. The 39th MXS is made up of several teams who work concurrently to provide intermediate-level aircraft maintenance, conventional munitions and war reserve material in support of overseas contingency operations. As part of the 39th Air Base Wing, the 39th MXS supports U.S., NATO and partner nation forces in defending NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

