Afghan Children Receive Pfizer Vaccines at Fort McCoy

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers and an Afghan translator, check-in Afghan children and review their vaccine card at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Jan. 3, 2022. Children from ages 5 to 11 received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yesenia Barajas, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

