    Afghan Children Receive Pfizer Vaccines at Fort McCoy [Image 1 of 3]

    Afghan Children Receive Pfizer Vaccines at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Barajas 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers and an Afghan translator, check-in Afghan children and review their vaccine card at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Jan. 3, 2022. Children from ages 5 to 11 received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yesenia Barajas, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2022
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 18:17
    Photo ID: 7000770
    VIRIN: 220103-A-KC249-1007
    Resolution: 6079x4053
    Size: 11.55 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afghan Children Receive Pfizer Vaccines at Fort McCoy [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Yesenia Barajas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    Task Force McCoy
    Afghan Evacuees
    Operation Allies Welcome

