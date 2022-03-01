Afghan parents give U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Austin Litz, right, assigned to 773rd Transportation Company, New York, New York, their vaccine records for verification at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Jan. 3, 2022. Litz reviewed the children’s vaccine cards and checked them off the list. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yesenia Barajas, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

Photo ID: 7000775
This work, Afghan Children Receive Pfizer Vaccines at Fort McCoy [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Yesenia Barajas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.