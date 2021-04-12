JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Tech. Sgt. Michael Decorato, 176th Wing environmental systems specialist, reviews a technical order during virtual C-130 aircraft maintenance training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 4, 2021. The 176th Maintenance Virtual Reality Training Lab is one of the first facilities of its kind in the Air National Guard, and the innovative training allows Airmen to familiarize themselves with infrequent maintenance procedures. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Daniel Robles/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2021 Date Posted: 01.03.2022 17:22 Photo ID: 7000733 VIRIN: 211204-F-HS273-1001 Resolution: 7664x5416 Size: 21.3 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 176th Maintenance Group virtual reality lab Introduces innovative training [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.