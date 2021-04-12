Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    176th Maintenance Group virtual reality lab Introduces innovative training

    176th Maintenance Group virtual reality lab Introduces innovative training

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    176th Wing Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Brig. Gen. Tony Stratton (left), 176th Wing commander, listens to Master Sgt. Bryan Loporto (right), 176th Maintenance Group maintenance training manager, as he talks about capabilities of the 176th MXG Virtual Reality Training Lab at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 4, 2021. The lab is one of the first facilities of its kind in the Air National Guard, and the innovative training allows Airmen to familiarize themselves with infrequent maintenance procedures. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Daniel Robles/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2021
    TAGS

    Alaska Air National Guard
    176th Wing
    Innovation
    176th Maintenance Group

