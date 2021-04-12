176th Maintenance Group virtual reality lab Introduces innovative training

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Brig. Gen. Tony Stratton (left), 176th Wing commander, listens to Master Sgt. Bryan Loporto (right), 176th Maintenance Group maintenance training manager, as he talks about capabilities of the 176th MXG Virtual Reality Training Lab at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 4, 2021. The lab is one of the first facilities of its kind in the Air National Guard, and the innovative training allows Airmen to familiarize themselves with infrequent maintenance procedures. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Daniel Robles/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2022 17:22
|Photo ID:
|7000734
|VIRIN:
|211204-F-HS273-1004
|Resolution:
|8046x5225
|Size:
|25.34 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
