    Drill Instructor Class 1-22 Graduation [Image 5 of 13]

    Drill Instructor Class 1-22 Graduation

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Parris Island's newest drill instructors graduate with class 1-22, Recruit Training Regiment, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 17, 2021. These drill instructors will be dispersed through the four recruit training battalions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 14:12
    Photo ID: 7000666
    VIRIN: 211217-M-AW120-0126
    Resolution: 2643x2965
    Size: 916.62 KB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drill Instructor Class 1-22 Graduation [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Michelle Brudnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    parris island
    graduation
    drill instructor
    mcrdpi

