Parris Island's newest drill instructors graduate with class 1-22, Recruit Training Regiment, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 17, 2021. These drill instructors will be dispersed through the four recruit training battalions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2022 14:12
|Photo ID:
|7000668
|VIRIN:
|211217-M-AW120-0031
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.36 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Drill Instructor Class 1-22 Graduation [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Michelle Brudnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT