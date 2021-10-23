Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Major Laza Assumes Command of the 624th Force Support Flight [Image 2 of 2]

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2021

    Photo by James Bowman 

    624th Regional Support Group

    Maj. Elbert Laza assumed command of 624th RSG’s Force Support Flight. In his role, Maj. Laza is responsible for FSF functions and staff, including the delivery of career development, education and training support, Airman and family readiness services and personnel systems management. The FSF serves all of the more than 620 Pacific Warriors within the group, including Citizen Airmen and civilian personnel.

    Date Taken: 10.23.2021
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 13:27
    Photo ID: 7000574
    VIRIN: 211022-F-F3952-0009
    Resolution: 3967x2644
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Major Laza Assumes Command of the 624th Force Support Flight [Image 2 of 2], by James Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRC
    Assumption of Command
    624th Regional Support Group Force Support Flight

