Major Laza Assumes Command of the 624th Force Support Flight

Maj. Elbert Laza assumed command of 624th RSG’s Force Support Flight. In his role, Maj. Laza is responsible for FSF functions and staff, including the delivery of career development, education and training support, Airman and family readiness services and personnel systems management. The FSF serves all of the more than 620 Pacific Warriors within the group, including Citizen Airmen and civilian personnel.

