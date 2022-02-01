U.S. Air Force Airmen Arrive at Commonwealth Health Regional Hospital of Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. – U.S. Airmen assigned to the 81st Medical Group, Kessler Air Force Base, Mississippi, listen to COVID operation procedures and safety protocols, during a joint reception, staging, onward movement and integration brief, at Commonwealth Health Regional Hospital of Scranton in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Jan. 2, 2022. U.S. Northern command, through U.S. Army North, Remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andre Taylor)

