    U.S. Air Force Airmen Arrive at Commonwealth Health Regional Hospital of Scranton [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Air Force Airmen Arrive at Commonwealth Health Regional Hospital of Scranton

    SCRANTON, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    SCRANTON, Pa. – U.S. Airmen assigned to the 81st medical group, Kessler Air Force Base, Mississippi, attend a joint reception, staging, onward movement, and integration brief at Commonwealth Health Regional Hospital of Scranton in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Jan. 2, 2022. U.S. Northern command, through U.S. Army North, Remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andre Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2022
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 12:43
    Photo ID: 7000565
    VIRIN: 220102-A-PE084-001
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 8.14 MB
    Location: SCRANTON, PA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Airmen Arrive at Commonwealth Health Regional Hospital of Scranton [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

