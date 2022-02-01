U.S. Air Force medical response team joins WellSpan hospital staff’s COVID fight

YORK, Pa. – U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Daniel Hatch, a critical care nurse assigned to Joint Base San Antonio- Fort Sam Houston, Texas, confirms his patient’s most recent vitals while supporting COVID response operations at WellSpan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital in York, Pennsylvania, Jan. 2, 2022. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ashleigh Maxwell)

