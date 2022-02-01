YORK, Pa. – U.S. Air Force Capt. Edward Duffer, an intensive care nurse assigned to Joint Base San Antonio- Fort Sam Houston, Texas, confirms the settings on his patient’s continuous renal replacement therapy machine at the beginning of his shift while supporting COVID response operations at WellSpan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital in York, Pennsylvania, Jan. 2, 2022. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ashleigh Maxwell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.02.2022 Date Posted: 01.03.2022 12:23 Photo ID: 7000544 VIRIN: 220102-A-BM014-0001 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.63 MB Location: YORK, PA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force medical response team joins WellSpan hospital staff’s COVID fight [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Ashleigh Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.