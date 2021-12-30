GREAT LAKES, Il. (Dec. 30, 2021) Capt. Jason Williamson, commanding officer of Naval Station Great Lakes, presents Melania Luna with a retirement award for 16 years of service. Naval Station Great Lakes held a retirement ceremony at Recruit Training Command Chapel for eight Navy Exchange employees. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph E. Montemarano)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2022 11:36
|Photo ID:
|7000522
|VIRIN:
|211230-N-WX604-1052
|Resolution:
|4024x5281
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Exchange Retirement Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Joseph Montemarano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT