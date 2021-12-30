Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Exchange Retirement Ceremony

    Navy Exchange Retirement Ceremony

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Montemarano 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (Dec. 30, 2021) Capt. Jason Williamson, commanding officer of Naval Station Great Lakes, presents Verna Goodwin with a retirement award for 26 years of service. Naval Station Great Lakes held a retirement ceremony at Recruit Training Command Chapel for eight Navy Exchange employees. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph E. Montemarano)

