220103-N-UN585-2018 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 3, 2021) Cmdr. Scott Jones, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), right, presents a letter of advancement to Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Jaylyn McNair, from Shannon, N.C., during his frocking ceremony while underway in the Mediterranean Sea, Jan. 3, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2022 Date Posted: 01.03.2022 08:45 Photo ID: 7000409 VIRIN: 220103-N-UN585-2018 Resolution: 5114x3409 Size: 523.49 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MM2 McNair frocked to Petty Officer 2nd Class [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.