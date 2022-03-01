Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MM2 McNair frocked to Petty Officer 2nd Class [Image 3 of 4]

    MM2 McNair frocked to Petty Officer 2nd Class

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220103-N-UN585-2014 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 3, 2021) Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Jaylyn McNair, from Shannon, N.C., left, is pinned to his current rank in a frocking ceremony aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) while underway in the Mediterranean Sea, Jan. 3, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MM2 McNair frocked to Petty Officer 2nd Class [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

