Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Material Management Flight pose for a photo at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 29, 2021. The 386th ELRS M Flight work at the Expeditionary Theater Distribution Center, where joint and coalition forces receive items such as body armor, individual first aid kits, helmets, weapons, and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear protective gear. The ETDC provides provisions to all U.S branches of service transiting ASAB and traveling to Iraq, Jordan, and Kuwait. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.03.2022 01:55 Photo ID: 7000330 VIRIN: 211222-F-SP573-1073 Resolution: 3000x2003 Size: 3.69 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Where there is a Need, ASAB Supplies [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.