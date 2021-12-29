Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Where there is a Need, ASAB Supplies [Image 5 of 8]

    Where there is a Need, ASAB Supplies

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    12.29.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Murphy 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ebony Patterson-Harvey, a material management journeyman assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Material Management Flight, assembles a ready line at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 29, 2021. The 386th ELRS M Flight conduct work from the Expeditionary Theater Distribution Center, where joint and coalition forces receive items such as body armor, individual first aid kits, helmets, weapons, and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear protective gear. The ETDC provides provisions to all U.S branches of service transiting ASAB and traveling to Iraq, Jordan, and Kuwait. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2021
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
