220101-N-LP924-2046 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 1, 2021) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Christian Mezazepeda, a native of Rialto, Calif., gathers tools in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 1, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia Simons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2022 Date Posted: 01.02.2022 20:29 Photo ID: 7000188 VIRIN: 220101-N-LP924-2046 Resolution: 2974x4461 Size: 1.58 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Conduct Maintenance in the Philippine Sea [Image 3 of 3], by SN Sophia Simons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.