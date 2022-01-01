Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.01.2022

    Photo by Seaman Sophia Simons 

    USS Carl Vinson

    220101-N-LP924-2022 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 1, 2021) Sailors conduct maintenance on an E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, assigned to the “Black Eagles” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 113, in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 1, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia Simons)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Conduct Maintenance in the Philippine Sea [Image 3 of 3], by SN Sophia Simons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aircraft Carrier
    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson
    CSG 1

