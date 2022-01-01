Lt. Midkiff Promotion

220101-N-UN585-2026 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 1, 2022) Cmdr. Scott Jones, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), right, reads an Oath of Office to Lt. James Midkiff, from Chesapeake, Va., during his promotion ceremony in the ship's wardroom, Jan. 1, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

