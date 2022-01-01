Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Midkiff Promotion [Image 1 of 4]

    Lt. Midkiff Promotion

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220101-N-UN585-2004 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 1, 2022) Cmdr. Scott Jones, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), right, reads an Oath of Office to Lt. James Midkiff, from Chesapeake, Va., during his promotion ceremony in the ship's wardroom, Jan. 1, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

