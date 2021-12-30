USS Chafee (DDG 90) Conducts Damage Control Drill In South China Sea

211230-N-SS432-1012 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 30, 2021) Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90) investigate a simulated fire during a damage control drill, Dec. 30, 2021. Chafee is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar Powell)

